Delhi rains: More showers likely in national capital on Sept 2; traffic, flight advisories issued | Full IMD forecast

Delhi rains: Heavy rainfall lashed across the national capital on the first day of September, with more showers likely today, September 2, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Advertisement

IMD forecast for Delhi today The sky is expected to remain cloudy with a chance of one or two spells of very light to light rain or thunderstorms at many locations, while isolated areas may experience moderate rain on Tuesday, September 2, according to the IMD forecast on Monday.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 and 32°C, and the minimum between 21 and 23°c. The minimum temperature will be up to 3 to 5°C below normal, and the maximum will be up to 2 to 4 °c below normal.

The predominant surface wind is expected to come from the southeast, reaching speeds of up to 15-20 km/h during the morning. It will gradually strengthen, reaching just under 22 km/h in the afternoon. In the evening and night, the wind speed will slow down again, dropping below 16 km/h.

Advertisement

Traffic advisory today On September 2 and 3, traffic in several parts of Dwarka will be regulated due to heavy traffic arrangements, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

An advisory on X states that restrictions will be enforced on Road numbers 224 and 205, Road number 221, Golf Link Road, and UER-II from 6 am to 3 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Traffic will be regulated as per requirement in areas like Power House, Madhu Vihar Red Light, Sector-1 Crossing, Sector- 6/7 Crossing, Sector- 7/9 Crossing and Sector- 19/20 Crossing," the advisory said.

Areas such as Kabooter Chowk, Sector-6/10 Crossing, Kargil Chowk, Goyala Dairy Red Light, Dhulsirs Chowk, Janki Chowk and Sector-21 Red Light will also be affected.

Advertisement

Flight advisory Following the heavy showers on Monday, September 1, IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on the social media platform X in the early hours of Tuesday, warning of minor flight delays and traffic congestion. The airline advised passengers to check flight statuses and allow extra travel time due to blocked roads.