Delhi rains: NCR breathes purest air this year as AQI dips to 52 after record breaking rainfall in September

Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been reeling with incessant downpours over the past few days.
Adding to record breaking annual and seasonal average rainfall in September, the national capital crossed the 1,000 mm rainfall mark this month. This marks the highest precipitation since 2021 and the second highest in the last ten years. Predicting more showers on Saturday, the IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi-NCR, bringing down the orange alert warning of the previous day.
The intermittent yet frequent wet spells in Delhi this month, mainly since Wednesday night, have triggered waterlogging issues and traffic congestion problems across the city.
The downpours on Friday caused traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram, including Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk; diversion of flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in addition to prompting the closure of subways for non-motorized transport (NMT) and pedestrians.
(With inputs from PTI)
