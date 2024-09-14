Delhi rains: NCR registered highest precipitation since 2021 and the second highest in the last ten years. Check facts related to incessant showers in the national capital.

Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) have been reeling with incessant downpours over the past few days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adding to record breaking annual and seasonal average rainfall in September, the national capital crossed the 1,000 mm rainfall mark this month. This marks the highest precipitation since 2021 and the second highest in the last ten years. Predicting more showers on Saturday, the IMD issued a yellow alert in Delhi-NCR, bringing down the orange alert warning of the previous day.

Let's have a look at the latest updates on the Delhi-NCR rains The intermittent yet frequent wet spells in Delhi this month, mainly since Wednesday night, have triggered waterlogging issues and traffic congestion problems across the city. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disrupting daily life of Delhi residents, the city registered 54 mm of rainfall in Palam. Between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM, the primary weather station at Safdarjung registered 30.9 mm of rainfall on September 13 within three hours. Meanwhile, Gurugram registered 46 mm of rainfall by 5:30 PM, and Wazirabad station recorded over 56 mm of rainfall.

Typically, the capital city witnesses around 650 mm of rainfall during a specific monsoon season. This year, it has overwhelmingly surpassed the 1,000 mm mark while more showers have been predicted by the Regional Meteorological Centre today.

Furthermore, crossing monthly average rainfall, the city registered 55 per cent higher than normal showers in September, according to weather experts. Delhi-NCR recorded 125.8 mm rainfall in September.

The incessant rain not only added to the woes of Delhi residents but also brought relief in terms of air quality. The city breathed its cleanest and purest air of the year. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to the lowest of the season, standing around 52. Last year, an AQI of 45 was registered on September 10.

The maximum temperature dropped to 27.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is six degrees below the usual. The IMD forecasts that the minimum temperature will likely hover around 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the maximum temperature will settle around 32 degrees Celsius. The downpours on Friday caused traffic congestion in several parts of Gurugram, including Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk; diversion of flights at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, in addition to prompting the closure of subways for non-motorized transport (NMT) and pedestrians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}