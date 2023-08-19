Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall today morning and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and the weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers during the day.
It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was at 96 per cent.
Waterlogging cleared on Outer Ring road
Users post video on social media
Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared video of thunderstorms in the national capital.
Rajasthan announces aid of ₹15 Crore for disaster hit Himachal Pradesh
Himachal rain updates: As the rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, which claimed the lives of over 70 people, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced a financial assistance of ₹15 crore to the hill state.
Waterlogging witnessed in Dwarka
Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains which lashed parts of Delhi-NCR triggered also saw waterlogging on roads in Dwarka area of Delhi. Check visuals
Delhi traffic police asks commuters to avoid these roads due to waterlogging
Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR today morning. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi has also predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall along with heavy intensity rain over some isolated places in the Delhi-NCR region.
Avoid Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging, DTP tweets
Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: The Delhi traffic police has asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging.
Traffic affected on Firni Road Najafgarh due to waterlogging
The Delhi Traffic police has advised commuters to avoid the Firni Road Najafgarh stretch due to waterlogging.
Waterlogging on roads in Badarpur area of Delhi due to heavy rains
Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains triggered waterlogging in many areas of Delhi NCR. Here are visuals from Badarpur area of Delhi.
Watch: Severe waterlogging witnessed on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway
Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region today morning. Rain showers triggered waterlogging in many areas of Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR region wakes up to heavy rainfall, IMD predicts further shower over the weekend
Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Giving a respite from adverse weather conditions in the national capital, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday morning. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi has further predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall along with heavy intensity rain over some isolated places in the Delhi-NCR region. Read more here
