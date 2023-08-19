Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Severe waterlogging witnessed in Delhi, parts of Gurugram due to heavy rains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:50 AM IST Livemint

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Rain showers triggered waterlogging on roads in Dwarka, Badarpur and Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Pedestrians amid monsoon rain in New Delhi (PTI Photo)

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Parts of Delhi witnessed rainfall today morning and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and the weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers during the day.

It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was at 96 per cent.

Catch all the LIVE Updates on Delhi rain here

19 Aug 2023, 10:50 AM IST Waterlogging cleared on Outer Ring road

19 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Users post video on social media

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared video of thunderstorms in the national capital.

19 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST Rajasthan announces aid of ₹15 Crore for disaster hit Himachal Pradesh

Himachal rain updates: As the rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, which claimed the lives of over 70 people, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced a financial assistance of 15 crore to the hill state.

19 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST Waterlogging witnessed in Dwarka

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains which lashed parts of Delhi-NCR triggered also saw waterlogging on roads in Dwarka area of Delhi. Check visuals

19 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM IST Delhi traffic police asks commuters to avoid these roads due to waterlogging

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR today morning. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi has also predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall along with heavy intensity rain over some isolated places in the Delhi-NCR region.

19 Aug 2023, 10:04 AM IST Avoid Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging, DTP tweets

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: The Delhi traffic police has asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road and connected stretches due to waterlogging.

19 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Traffic affected on Firni Road Najafgarh due to waterlogging

The Delhi Traffic police has advised commuters to avoid the Firni Road Najafgarh stretch due to waterlogging. 

19 Aug 2023, 09:58 AM IST Waterlogging on roads in Badarpur area of Delhi due to heavy rains

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains triggered waterlogging in many areas of Delhi NCR. Here are visuals from Badarpur area of Delhi.

19 Aug 2023, 09:55 AM IST Watch: Severe waterlogging witnessed on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region today morning. Rain showers triggered waterlogging in many areas of Delhi-NCR

19 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM IST Delhi-NCR region wakes up to heavy rainfall, IMD predicts further shower over the weekend

Delhi Rains News LIVE Updates: Giving a respite from adverse weather conditions in the national capital, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday morning. Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi has further predicted light to moderate intensity rainfall along with heavy intensity rain over some isolated places in the Delhi-NCR region. Read more here

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.