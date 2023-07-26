Heavy rain lashes Delhi, Noida; waterlogging situation on ITO road. Check updates

3 min read

Delhi rains: Light intensity to moderate rain are predicted over many places in North Delhi, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan in the next two hours.

Delhi Monsoon Update: Heavy rains continue to lash Delhi, Noida in the early morning of 26 July. Waterlogging situation was also seen on ITO road as rain lashes parts of national capital. The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over Delhi-NCR during the next two hours. As per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in Delhi, Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of North-East Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Loharu (Haryana) Shamli, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Bulandshahar (UP). Also Read: Amid incessant rains, Delhi-NCR witnesses surge in Conjunctivitis, AIIMS sees 100 cases per day Moreover, it has also predicted light intensity rain to drizzle over at many places of North Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi, South-West Delhi, NCR ( Bahadurgarh, Gurugram) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra (UP) Pilani (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

As of 7 am, the overall air quality in the national capital stood at 75 which is in ‘satisfactory’ category. The AQI in Gurugram (AQI 51), Noida (AQI 92), Mathura road (AQI 53), Delhi University (AQI 59).

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Speaking of Yamuna water level in the national capital, Yamuna river in the national capital is still flowing just few centimetres below the danger mark. At 10:00 pm on Tuesday, the water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm. The rise in water level has been a matter of concern, leading to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions. The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

Earlier on Tuesday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers lashed the national capital. The mercury fell by two notches on Tuesday in Delhi as the maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Tuesday was recorded at 71 per cent, according to data shared by IMD.

In Noida, around 350 cars of online cab aggregator Ola parked at a dump yard in Greater Noida were submerged as water overflowing from the swollen Hindon river entered the low-lying area.