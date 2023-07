Speaking of Yamuna water level in the national capital, Yamuna river in the national capital is still flowing just few centimetres below the danger mark. At 10:00 pm on Tuesday, the water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm. The rise in water level has been a matter of concern, leading to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions. The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.