Delhi rains: Rain lashes parts of national capital, Noida; more rains likely today. Check updates

Delhi Monsoon Update: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida has been witnessing heavy rainfall early in the morning on 5 August. Rain showers led to waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi. Earlier on Friday, traffic was also affected at AIIMS, Yusuf Sarai towards Ch. Dilip Singh Marg due to waterlogging. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted light rainfall in parts of the city for today with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius. The Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in the national capital predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is predicted over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours. As per the tweet, "05/08/2023: 05:30 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jattari (U.P.) . Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut (U.P.) Nagar, Nadbai, Mahawa, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.

Currently, the overall AQI registered as per 7 am is 80 which is in recorded in the "satisfactory" category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Earlier on Friday, parts of city received light to moderate rainfall, bringing respite from sultry weather conditions in the national capital. The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the city registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, waterlogging was witnessed at several areas in Delhi. As per the Delhi Traffic police, due to waterlogging, AIIMS loop traffic towards AIIMS from all sides was slow while traffic was affected in the carriageway from Yusuf Sarai towards Ch. Dilip Singh Marg.