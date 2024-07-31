The Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi came under the spotlights after three UPSC aspirants died after drowning at an IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27.

Delhi's Rajinder Nagar area has flooded again with waist-deep water days after three UPSC aspirants died in the basement of an IAS coaching centre due to waterlogging. As heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Wednesday, visuals showed the area, known as the hub of coaching centres, severely inundated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak reached the water-logged spot of Old Rajinder Nagar Area with a team of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Following heavy rains in Delhi on Wednesday, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak reached the water-logged spot of Old Rajinder Nagar Area with a team of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Aam Aadmi Party shared the video, saying, "MLA Pathak came out on the road to provide relief to the people from waterlogging in Old Rajinder Nagar and Karol Bagh due to heavy rains." The party added, "[The] Aam Aadmi Party is making every possible effort to provide relief to the public from the problem of waterlogging as soon as possible."

'Old Rajinder Nagar collapsed' Several other videos circulating on social media showed dire scenes in the old Rajinder Nagar Area, with many raising slogans. A social media user said, “15 minutes of rain and entire Old Rajinder Nagar collapsed."

Another X user claimed a short circuit also happened in the Rajinder Nagar area within in an hour of rainfall. Another X account posted, "With just 15 minutes of rain, the streets of Old Rajinder Nagar become so waterlogged that you could practically sail a boat on them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

