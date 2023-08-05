1 min read

Delhi rain: Due to heavy rainfall in the national capital, several areas and road stretches witnessed waterlogging on SaturdaySevere waterlogging in many areas, as the city wakes up to heavy downpour

Delhi rains: The national capital woke up to episodes of heavy downpour lashing several parts of the city. Due to continuous rainfall, many parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi. Another video shared by news agency ANI shows heavy rainfall in Delhi's Vasant Vihar and RK Puram area during early morning on Saturday. Also read: ‘August rainfall could be below normal’ Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, there is a huge possibility of traffic jams and delay in metro rails in different areas of Delhi. It is advisable to take a note of traffic update prior to going outside. Also Read: Man-on-date refuses to pay bill at Delhi cafe. Here's what happened next In its latest tweet the Delhi traffic police informed about severe water logging in _ stretch on Friday night. So far there has been no official tweet on the road condition by the Delhi traffic police.

IMD predicts light rainfall in parts of the city on Saturday

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in Delhi on Saturday. The maximum temperature of the city is likely to reach at 34 degree Celsius.

The Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in its latest tweet has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.

As of now, the overall AQI is registered as per 7 am is 80 which is in recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Friday, several areas of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall. With this, it proved to be a relief from sultry weather conditions in the national capital.

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the city registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).