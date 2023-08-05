comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi rains: Severe waterlogging in many areas, as the city wakes up to heavy downpour today
Back

Delhi rains: The national capital woke up to episodes of heavy downpour lashing several parts of the city. Due to continuous rainfall, many parts of Delhi witnessed severe waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi.

Another video shared by news agency ANI shows heavy rainfall in Delhi's Vasant Vihar and RK Puram area during early morning on Saturday.

Also read: ‘August rainfall could be below normal’

Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, there is a huge possibility of traffic jams and delay in metro rails in different areas of Delhi. It is advisable to take a note of traffic update prior to going outside.

Also Read: Man-on-date refuses to pay bill at Delhi cafe. Here's what happened next

In its latest tweet the Delhi traffic police informed about severe water logging in _ stretch on Friday night. So far there has been no official tweet on the road condition by the Delhi traffic police.

IMD predicts light rainfall in parts of the city on Saturday

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall in Delhi on Saturday. The maximum temperature of the city is likely to reach at 34 degree Celsius.

Also Read: ‘Delhi Ordinance Bill should bring clarity…,’ what government officials want from the bill

The Regional Weather Forecast Centre (RWFC) in its latest tweet has predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rainfall over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR during the next two hours.

As of now, the overall AQI is registered as per 7 am is 80 which is in recorded in the ‘satisfactory’ category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Friday, several areas of Delhi witnessed light to moderate rainfall. With this, it proved to be a relief from sultry weather conditions in the national capital.

The minimum temperature in the capital was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, while the city registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout