Delhi rains: Showers bring respite from pollution, IMD forecasts moderate fog | Watch videos

Delhi rains: Showers bring respite from pollution, IMD forecasts moderate fog | Watch videos

Livemint

Rain hit Delhi and nearby regions on Saturday night, alleviating air pollution. The IMD predicted cloudy skies with potential light rain or thunderstorms. Smog and moderate fog may occur overnight.

Noida, India- January 11, 2025: Commuters during winter light rain in Sector 30, Rain adds to severe cold wave in North India Several parts of Delhi-NCR received rainfall in the evening, in Noida, India, on Saturday, January 11, 2025. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Rain lashed Delhi and surrounding areas on Saturday night — bringing some respite from air pollution. The Delhi AQI remained ‘very poor’ on Friday evening while most parts of the national capital territory showed a ‘poor’ rating. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain till Sunday in the capital city.

IMD had earlier forecast “generally cloudy" skies with light rain or thunderstorms for Saturday. Smog or shallow to moderate fog is also likely during the night.

“Generally cloudy sky. Very light rain or drizzle during morning hours. Smog or shallow fog in most of the places and moderate fog in few places is likely," the weather department predicted for Sunday.

