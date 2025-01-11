Rain hit Delhi and nearby regions on Saturday night, alleviating air pollution. The IMD predicted cloudy skies with potential light rain or thunderstorms. Smog and moderate fog may occur overnight.

Rain lashed Delhi and surrounding areas on Saturday night — bringing some respite from air pollution. The Delhi AQI remained 'very poor' on Friday evening while most parts of the national capital territory showed a 'poor' rating. The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain till Sunday in the capital city.

IMD had earlier forecast “generally cloudy" skies with light rain or thunderstorms for Saturday. Smog or shallow to moderate fog is also likely during the night.