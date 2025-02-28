Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Delhi rains: Light showers on Friday brought respite in the national capital after recording warmest February night a day ago.
Delhiites witnessed light drizzle in several areas of the capital.
“Generally cloudy sky. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning are very likely with strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph),” said Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi in a forecast.
According to forecast, there won't be large change in maximum temperatures during the next 24 hours and rise by 04-06°C during subsequent three days over the plains of Northwest India.
“Fall in minimum temperatures by 03-05°C likely during next three days over the plains of Northwest India,” said weather department.
A new western disturbance is expected in the first week of March, which, along with snowfall in the hills, will alter the wind pattern.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet Weather, said that around March 10, winter season would end in Delhi, after which atmospheric pressure will start rising again and there will be no further drop in temperature, reported PTI.
Some parts of Haryana also received showers.
“Scattered strong thunderstorms over parts of N Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab will bring scattered moderate to heavy rains with of isolated hailstorm along with strong gusty winds 50-70km/h in parts of Jind, Rohtak, Panipat, Delhi, Rewari, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, EastDelhi, Faridabad and nearby areas in next 3 hours,” said weather enthusiast X handle IndiaMetSky Weather.
On Thursday, Delhi recorded its warmest February night in 74 years, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung reaching 19.5 degrees celsius on Thursday -- the highest for the month in the period between 1951to 2025, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, according to IMD, during the upcoming hot weather season (March to May (MAM)), above-normal maximum temperatures are most likely over most parts of the country, except over southern parts of Peninsular India, and isolated pockets of Northeast India where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are likely.
