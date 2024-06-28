The operations from T1 terminal of Delhi airport has been suspended indefinitely till further notice following a roof collapse on Friday morning that has left one dead and six people injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi airport's Terminal 1 is used for domestic flights.

"All Indigo and SpiceJet flights departing from and arriving at T1 are being rescheduled till further notice," said Delhi airport. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Indigo flights will operate from T2 and T3 and SpiceJet flights from T3. We request all passengers scheduled to travel on these flights to contact Indigo and SpiceJet for further updates," said Delhi Airport.

