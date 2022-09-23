Delhi is experiencing an unusual change in weather as the national capital has never seen intense rainfall during September-end. However, meteorological scientists have found out the reason behind the unexpected rainfall in September. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the rain is lashing the capital due to a rare interaction of two weather systems — a western disturbance and a low-pressure system — 250km southwest of the city.

