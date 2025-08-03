Delhi rains today: Intense showers bring relief from humidity; cause waterlogging in several areas of NCR | WATCH

Delhi residents woke up to heavy rainfall on Sunday morning. Although these torrential rains brought relief from humidity but caused waterlogging in various parts of the national capital. Several key areas that were inundated include, Panchkuian Marg and Minto Bridge.

Advertisement

As heavy rain lashed Vijay Chowk, Connaught Place, Minto Bridge, Sarojini Nagar, AIIMS, Janpath, Lajpat Nagar and Panchkuian Marg, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted minimum and maximum temperatures below normal up to 1 to 3 degrees Celsius for August 3.

Watch heavy rainfall visuals from Delhi-NCR here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weather agency issued nowcast warning at 5:15 AM, predicting fresh spells of rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two hours.

"Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Rohini, Badili, Model Town, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Preet Vihar, Akshardham, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Hauzkhas, Malviyanagar, Kalkaji, Mahrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh," the IMD said in a post on social media platform X.

The issue of waterlogging in the national capital continues to disrupt lives. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 29 launched a scathing attack at the BJP-led government in Delhi, headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, over the persistent waterlogging situation.

Advertisement

Questioning the performance of the "four-engine" government, Kejriwal shared a purported video of waterlogging at Connaught Place. In a post on X, Kejriwal pointed to the "hard" to believe and concerning conditions of the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place.

Kejriwal wrote, “When this is the condition of Connaught Place, the heart of Delhi, it's not hard to imagine the state of the rest of Delhi. Just 10 minutes of rain and the roads have turned into ponds. In 5 months, where has the BJP brought Delhi to? Is this the speed of the '4-engine' government?”

As per IMD's latest forecast, the skies are expected to remain “generally cloudy.” IMD forecast a few spells of light to moderate rain and thundershower. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to settle around 31 to 33 degrees Celsius and 24 to 26 degrees Celsius respectively.