Delhi rains: Traffic affected in various parts due to waterlogging

As per the India Meteorological Department's update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours.