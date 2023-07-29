Delhi rains: Following heavy rains in the morning, the Delhi Traffic Police has stated that traffic is affected on Rohtak Road due to waterlogging. As per the Traffic police advisory, Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Mundka and vice-versa due to waterlogging.

The police has further advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

Today morning, many parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram woke up to heavy rains. For today, the weather department had issued a yellow alert for Delhi, predicting light to moderate rain and a generally cloudy sky. The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Speaking of the Yamuna water level, it was still above the danger mark, flowing at 205.36 metres at 10 am. According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 68 at 10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per the latest update by the RWFC Delhi, Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Badili, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Defence Colony, Malviyanagar), NCR (Gurugram) Kurukshetra, Karnal, Hansi, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari during the next two hours. Moreover, thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain have also been predicted over and adjoining areas of Haryana, UP, Rajasthan.