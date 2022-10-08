Delhi rains: Traffic snarls at several locations due to waterlogging

Delhi rains: Traffic snarls at several locations due to waterlogging2 min read . 05:49 PM IST
- As rains lashed Delhi, waterlogging was reported from several areas which led to traffic jams across the city
Heavy rains are lashing parts of Delhi leading to traffic snarls in several locations of the city as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy weather and moderate rains over the city on Saturday.
Delhi Traffic Police asked the residents of the city to plan their journey keeping in mind the traffic jams due to waterlogging.
"Traffic is affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Anand Parbat due to waterlogging near Anand Parbat red light. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.
The traffic police also informed that they are ensuring smooth movement of traffic and adequate police personnel are deployed to ensure the same.
Several commuters also took to Twitter to inform about the areas best avoided due to heavy jams.
There was a heavy traffic jam reported from the Zakhira flyover. Similar scenes were seen on the Najafgarh road towards Bahadurgarh, as well as on the Ring Road from Raja Garden Chowk to Dhaula Kuan loop.
Waterlogged areas included Anand Vihar, Wazirabad, the road stretch between INA and AIIMS, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Kirari, Rohtak Road, Vikas Marg, near Zakhira, Najafgarh, Mahipalpur, and Rangpuri, according to civic and PWD officials.
“Delhi gets flooded even with the slightest of rain followed by long traffic snarls. The authorities should come up with a concrete plan to ensure there is no waterlogging in city areas," Junaid Alam, a resident of Kirari in Outer Delhi told the news agency PTI.
The city requires an integrated drainage system to enable the free flow of water, an urban planning expert Prabhakar Kumar told PTI.
“Improper integration of the drainage system especially near the flyovers or the underpasses or in densely populated areas makes the situation worse. Drains mainly along the roads, flyovers and underpasses should be corrected in a way that the slope of the roads matches the drains," said Prabhakar Kumar.
To mitigate waterlogging problems, water-sensitive urban design and planning are required.
