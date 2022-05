Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday received gusty winds and light rains on Monday evening, thereby bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The western disturbance that is affecting Northwest India brought cloudy skies, strong winds, and rainfall to parts of Delhi-NCR today.

Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the rain as the national capital witnessed hailstorm followed by heavy rains in various parts of the national capital bringing relief from the rising temperature. Here are some visuals from Lodhi Road and R.K. Ashram Marg shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain lashes various parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Lodhi road & RK Ashram Marg) pic.twitter.com/p7jb0tt1J7 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The heavy downpour and thunderstorms provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat in the national capital and the adjoining areas. Here is a visual from National Media Centre.

#WATCH | Delhi gets a relief from scorching heat with a heavy downpour & thunderstorm. Visuals from National Media Centre. pic.twitter.com/7ZZuf05GMg — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Visuals from Central Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed the national capital this afternoon. Visuals from BJP headquarters. pic.twitter.com/k8TDvjAtQy — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

A Twitter user Mudita Chaturvedi, twitted she had never seen this kind of a storm in the national capital.

#delhirains Thunder, lightening and the rains! Never seen this kind of a storm here! pic.twitter.com/R1RsrxCfyy — Mudita Chaturvedi (@CMudita) May 30, 2022

The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and strong winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr.

The force of winds was such that several AC units at Express Building on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg broke away and were on the verge of falling down. A brief video showing the precariously dangling ACs at the building which houses several media firms was shared by a Twitter user.

Impact of thunderstorm in Delhi. Air conditioner parts dangling precariously at Express building, ITO pic.twitter.com/tlXBeC4WzM — Vijaita Singh (@vijaita) May 30, 2022

Some vehicles also got damaged due to an uprooted tree, during the dust storm and rainfall in the national capital.

View Full Image New Delhi: Vehicles damaged due to an uprooted tree, during a dust storm and rainfall in New Delhi, Monday, May 30, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI05_30_2022_000151A) (PTI)

Earlier today, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi had forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in the Delhi-NCR reason in its bulletin.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi… during next 2 hours", Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi had twitted.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi... during next 2 hours: Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The RWFC had also forecasted moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, and other neighboring areas of the national capital.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain & gusty winds to also occur at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan): RWFC twitted.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain & gusty winds to also occur at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan): RWFC, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had warned of a thunderstorm along with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h to occur in the national capital and its adjoining areas including West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi during the next two hours.

Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.

The relative humidity in the national capital was 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.