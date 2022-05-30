Delhi rains: Twitter flooded with pics and videos as capital sees hailstorm

Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday received gusty winds and light rains on Monday evening, thereby bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 41 degrees Celsius
Parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas on Monday received gusty winds and light rains on Monday evening, thereby bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The western disturbance that is affecting Northwest India brought cloudy skies, strong winds, and rainfall to parts of Delhi-NCR today.
Twitter was flooded with pictures and videos of the rain as the national capital witnessed hailstorm followed by heavy rains in various parts of the national capital bringing relief from the rising temperature. Here are some visuals from Lodhi Road and R.K. Ashram Marg shared by news agency ANI.
The heavy downpour and thunderstorms provided much-needed relief from the scorching heat in the national capital and the adjoining areas. Here is a visual from National Media Centre.
Visuals from Central Delhi.
A Twitter user Mudita Chaturvedi, twitted she had never seen this kind of a storm in the national capital.
The rain was accompanied by roaring clouds and strong winds that swept the city at a speed of 50 km/hr.
The force of winds was such that several AC units at Express Building on the Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg broke away and were on the verge of falling down. A brief video showing the precariously dangling ACs at the building which houses several media firms was shared by a Twitter user.
Some vehicles also got damaged due to an uprooted tree, during the dust storm and rainfall in the national capital.
Earlier today, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi had forecasted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in the Delhi-NCR reason in its bulletin.
“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi… during next 2 hours", Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), Delhi had twitted.
The RWFC had also forecasted moderate intensity rain and gusty winds in Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, and other neighboring areas of the national capital.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain & gusty winds to also occur at Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi, Dadri, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (UP), Bhiwari (Rajasthan): RWFC twitted.
The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre had warned of a thunderstorm along with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h to occur in the national capital and its adjoining areas including West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi during the next two hours.
Delhi had recorded a minimum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, with the weather department predicting overcast conditions for the city on Monday.
The relative humidity in the national capital was 63 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 41 degrees Celsius.
