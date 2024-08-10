One person has died, and 2 others have received minor injuries during the incident

A two-storey banquet hall collapsed in Model Town area during heavy rains in Delhi on Saturday afternoon. One person has died, and 2 others have received minor injuries during the incident, said Delhi Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident took place in Mahendru Enclave where the old building, which was being repaired, collapsed around 2.45 pm, they said.

Earlier in the day, the officials said it was an abandoned house but later clarified that the building was being used as a banquet hall.

With the help of the local police, NDRF personnel and other rescue team members, three people were taken out of the rubble and sent to a nearby hospital.

CCTV footage of a nearby house captured the incident on camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police said the building was closed for the past few years. Some labourers were doing the repair work as it was in a dilapidated condition, a police officer said.

Three fire tenders were deployed for the rescue operation, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

According to officials, the labourers were having their lunch when the building collapsed. Two four wheelers and two scooters parked nearby also got damaged in the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rescue operation was carried on for over four hours, the DFS official said, adding that a tower of a mobile service provider company was also installed on the terrace of the building.

The officials are trying to find out who owned the property.