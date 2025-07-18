Delhi rains update: Heavy rains to pound capital city until July 21, IMD issues 'yellow alert'; check details

Amid the heavy rains that lashed parts of the national capital on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, predicting more rain in coming days.

The weather department's latest forecast stated that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-50 km/h is very likely to occur at many places in Delhi and the NCR region.

The Met Department stated that very light to moderate rains, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, may occur between 19 and 21 July.

The IMD has even advised residents to stay alert due to changing weather conditions. This can lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic hindrances.

Also, they have been advised to be ready to move to safer places accordingly, stay indoors, close windows and doors, and avoid travel if possible

The minimum temperature in the national capital may be recorded between 23 to 25°C degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to settle around 34 to 36°C degrees.

Also, the air quality in Delhi remained in the “satisfactory” category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 61, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 9 am bulletin, reported PTI.

Other predictions: The IMD also issued a red alert in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, predicting heavy rainfall on 18 July. Also, it cited that the heavy rains in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand would continue for the next couple of days.

The Met department in its forecast said heavy rains are most likely in states like coastal regions of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. It also issued an orange alert.

Similar warnings have been issued for Sikkim, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana too. The rest of India regions are also expected to receive light rains in the coming days.

