Delhi rains update: Roads waterlogged, trains delayed, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisory amid IMD's red alert

Heavy rains continue to pound Delhi on Thursday morning after relentless downpour through the night wreaked havoc. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued ‘Early Warning’ at 8:44 AM warning residents against more wet spells.

“Moderate to Heavy Rain with Thunderstorm/ Lightning is very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi,” NDMA's advisory states. The national capital and nearby areas are on India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert.

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The red warnings are in place for multiple districts of Haryana, including Faridabad, Karnal, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Sonipat and Yamunanagar.

Waterlogging was reported at Minto Bridge, New Delhi Railway Station, Sangam Vihar, Munirka, in Gurugram and several other hot spots. Train passengers took to social media to complain about delayed services of Railway and metro trains.

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Also Read | Mumbai receives more rain in a week than Delhi gets in a year

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Massive traffic jams were reported at several locations, including Dwarka Palam flyover, near Rithala metro station and in Multan Nagar near Paschim Vihar East metro station.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest weather bulletin said, "A spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph towards morning/forenoon. Another spell of very light to light rain at many places with moderate rain at isolated places towards afternoon/evening.

Also Read | Delhi-Gurugram traffic woes spark online debate as commuters battle grid lock

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Maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi today The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to be -3.1°C to -5.0°C below normal and settle in the range of 32°C to 34°C. At the same time, minimum temperature in the capital is expected to be -1.6°C to -3.0°C below normal and hover around 23°C to 25°C.

Delhi Airport and multiple airlines issued travel advisory as the rains continued to wreak havoc, disrupt travel and daily life.

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Air India issues travel advisory “Adverse weather conditions may impact flight operations to and from Delhi,” Air India's travel advisory said.

SpiceJet issues travel advisory “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” the advisory said.

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IndiGo issues travel advisory IndiGo warned of fight delays and in its advisory said, “Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

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Akasa Air issues travel advisory Akasa Air dropped a travel update on Thursday an in its notification said, “Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in certain parts of Delhi, we anticipate slow moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport. To ensure a seamless travel experience, we request you to plan for additional travel time to reach the airport well in time for your flight.”

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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