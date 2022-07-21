Vistara airlines on Thursday informed that the arrivals or departures are likely to get affected due to heavy rainfall situation in Delhi. The city recorded heavy downpour and thunderstorms as rain lashed several parts of the national capital yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, Vistara said, “#TravelUpdate: Due to Heavy Rain in Delhi Arrivals/Departures are likely to get impacted. Please visit http://bit.ly/3s8aJKb or SMS UK<Flight no.> to 9289228888 to check the updated flight status. Thank You."

The flight operations were disrupted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to Delhi rains yesterday. On Wednesday, a Vistara flight en route to Delhi from Mumbai was diverted to Jaipur following heavy rainfall in the national capital.

“Flight UK952 Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to heavy rain in Delhi. Please stay tuned for further updates," the Vistara airlines tweeted.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet airlines also informed the passengers that the arrivals or departures of the flight might get impacted due to bad weather in the national capital yesterday. It also requested passengers to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

"#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status," SpiceJet tweeted.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius. The city also witnessed water logging in various low lying areas, reduction in visibility, heavy disruption in traffic movement and minor damage to kutcha roads yesterday.

Following this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggested avoiding movement in areas facing water logging problems, following traffic advisories if issued in this regard, and checking for traffic congestion on the routes.

In addition to this, the Vistara airlines also said that heavy traffic congestion is expected enroute Kolkata Airport on the occasion of the Martyrs Day rally today. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) observes July 21 as Martyrs' Day every year in the memory of people killed in police firing in 1993 during a rally of the Youth Congress, when Mamata Banerjee was a then party leader.