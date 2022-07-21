Delhi rains: Vistara flight operations likely to get affected today2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 08:06 AM IST
Delhi rains: Vistara airlines requested the passengers to stay in touch for updated flight information on Thursday.
Delhi rains: Vistara airlines requested the passengers to stay in touch for updated flight information on Thursday.
Listen to this article
Vistara airlines on Thursday informed that the arrivals or departures are likely to get affected due to heavy rainfall situation in Delhi. The city recorded heavy downpour and thunderstorms as rain lashed several parts of the national capital yesterday.