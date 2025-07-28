Delhi Rains: Waterlogging reported in parts of national capital - Check IMD's forecast

Delhi Rains: Several parts of the national capital, including Vasant Vihar, among others, witnessed waterlogging after heavy rains pounded Delhi on Monday night.

Visuals post the heavy rains showed vehicles wading through the waterlogged streets, with some riders struggling with their two wheelers to cross the roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very light to light to moderate rain in the national capital for the next seven days till August 3.

“Generally cloudy sky. Light rain at most places and moderate rain at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning, is likely to occur over Delhi today,” the weather observatory had said earlier in the day.

IMD Delhi weather forecast For Delhi, the weather observatory has predicted cloudy skies, with light rain to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning from July 29-30.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy skies along with very light to light rain has been forecasted by the Met Department from July 31-August 3.

The IMD also stated that there was no significant change in maximum temperatures and minimum temperatures over Delhi in the past 24 hours. The minimum temperatures ranged from 27 to 29°C, and the maximum temperatures ranged from 35 to 36 °C, on Monday, July 28.

Last week, the national Capital woke up to moderate rainfall on the morning of July 23, and several parts witnessed waterlogging. Commuters experienced traffic congestion at ITO in New Delhi due to heavy rainfall.

Delhi roads turned to rivers Following the heavy downpour on the morning of July 23, multiple videos of people either swimming, or boating in several waterlogged areas, surfaced on social media.