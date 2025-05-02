Delhi rains: Woman and three children killed as tree falls on tubewell room in Dwarka

Delhi Police said 4 people were killed and one injured after a tree fell on a tubewell room built on the farm in Kharkhari Canal village in Dwarka following strong winds and severe weather this morning. The deceased are identified as 26-year-old Jyoti and her three children. Her husband, Ajay, has sustained minor injuries, it added, ANI reported.

Delhi Rain: Fire Official on Dwarka incident "We received a call regarding a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh at 5.25 am. We deployed multiple teams on the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble," PTI quoted a Delhi Fire Services official as saying. They were admitted to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he stated. "We have informed police about the matter," he mentioned.

According to the forecast, it will have cloudy skies, very light rain or drizzle and thunderstorms with lightning, dust storms and strong surface winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, during the afternoon and evening. Air India and Indigo have asked travellers to check for the flight status considering the weather conditions.

IMD issues severe weather alert IMD issued severe weather alert and urged people to stay indoors as well.