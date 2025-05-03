Delhi rains: Yellow alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms in national capital today; details

Delhi rains: After an intense thunderstorm along with heavy rainfall battered the national capital, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ predicting thunderstorms and rain with lightning in Delhi on Saturday.

The IMD said this was the second-highest 24-hour spell of rain witnessed by the national capital in May since 1901. According to data from the IMD, Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded 77 mm of rain in just six hours, between 2:30 am and 8:30 am, the second highest in four years, PTI reported.

According to IMD, moisture and wind convergence over the area from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, assisted by a persistent highly favourable synoptic pattern at both lower and middle tropospheric levels, resulted in heavy rainfall.

Here's what IMD predicted: May 3: IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Saturday, May 3. On Saturday, generally a cloudy sky with very light to light rain. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected, accompanied by strong surface winds in Delhi, said IMD in an official release.

May 4: Generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected, along with strong surface winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

May 5: Generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain. Thunderstorms and lightning expected, with strong surface winds of 20-30 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Moreover, the IMD has forecasted thunderstorms with rain from May 4 to May 6. Additionally, the following weather conditions are expected across various regions.

Thunderstorm and gusty winds: Winds are likely to reach speeds of 50-60 km/h, gusting up to 70 km/h, at isolated locations in Rajasthan on May 2 and 4; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on May 4 and 5; and West Uttar Pradesh on May 2, 4, and 5. East Uttar Pradesh will also experience thundersqualls on May 5.

Duststorms: Duststorms are very likely at isolated locations over Rajasthan from May 2 to May 5.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions during these weather conditions.

On Friday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 18.5°C, which is 6.5°C below the normal. The relative humidity ranged between 100% and 60%.

The weather office has forecast a cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms throughout the coming week. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 34°C and 21°C.