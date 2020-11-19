Delhi ramps up steps to curb covid, raises fine for not wearing mask to 2,000

Delhi is once again back in focus as cases of covid-19 continue to rise in the national capital. On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government decided to increase the fine for not wearing masks to ₹2,000. The government has also directed private hospitals to reserve 80% beds in ICUs for covid-19 patients and advised them to postpone all non-critical planned surgeries for the next few days.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday chaired an all-party meeting to discuss the ongoing situation in the national capital.

According to reports, Delhi accounts for a majority of cases and deaths in the country due to covid-19. With the festive season underway along with high levels of air pollution, Delhi has seen a huge spike in cases of covid-19. Delhi now has over 500,000 cases of covid-19 of which 42,457 cases are currently active. There have been 7,943 deaths due to the disease and 453,000 lakh people have recovered from the virus.

“This is not the time to do politics. This is a very tough time. This is the time to work for people, this is what people will remember. We should push aside politics during this time. Over the past few days, there have been politics over the celebration of Chhath puja. We all want to celebrate Chhath puja but experts across have warned that water will increase the spread of the disease. There is a pandemic and we should celebrate in our own homes today. Other states have also taken similar decisions for the festival," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

He said the government had taken key decisions to control the spike in cases which includes reserving 80% beds in ICUs. He said that doctors, medical fraternity has managed covid-19 very well. He said that stricter action needs to be taken to ensure that people continue to wear masks.

“There are approximately 7,500 beds available in Delhi hospitals and 450 ICU beds. The government has taken key decisions to increase beds in hospitals and ICU beds. An order will be applicable from today on private hospitals that 80% beds in ICUs will be reserved for covid-19 patients. 60% non-ICU beds will also be reserved for covid-19 patients. We have also decided to postpone non-critical planned surgeries," he added.

“We need to take more strict actions when rules are not being followed. I met the lieutenant governor and we have decided to increase the fine from ₹500 to ₹2,000. I appeal political parties and religious institutions to distribute masks. Wearing a mask reduces the risk of the virus spreading," he added.

In the last week, the Delhi government has reduced the number of people allowed at weddings and other gatherings from 200 to 50. The state government has also written to the central government for permission to impose a lockdown in certain markets for short periods where social distancing norms are not being followed and number of cases are very high.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via