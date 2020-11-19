Delhi ramps up steps to curb covid, raises fine for not wearing mask to 2,000

“This is not the time to do politics. This is a very tough time. This is the time to work for people, this is what people will remember. We should push aside politics during this time. Over the past few days, there have been politics over the celebration of Chhath puja. We all want to celebrate Chhath puja but experts across have warned that water will increase the spread of the disease. There is a pandemic and we should celebrate in our own homes today. Other states have also taken similar decisions for the festival," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.