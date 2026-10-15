Delhi Ramlila to light 30-foot 'cockroach' effigy with Ravana as ‘Swachh Bharat’ initiative amid CJP protests

This Dussehra, Delhi will witness a 30-foot-tall "cockroach" effigy which will be burnt alongside Ravan, Kumbhkaran, and Meghnad at a Ramlila, reported PTI. The Shree Keshav Ram Leela Committee, which has been holding Ramlila in Pitampura, said the insect represents “filth and dirt”.

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Cockroach effigy alongside Ravana in Pitampura Ramlila Talking to PTI, the committee described their initiative as a part of the "Swachh Bharat" and "Swachh Delhi" campaigns.

The move comes amid multiple protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) across the nation.

However, Ashok Goel, the committee president and a BJP MLA, told the news agency that the decision is apolitical.

According to Goel, lighting the cockroach effigy would send the message of the victory of good over evil and cleanliness.

The "cockroach" effigy will be seen as a part of Ravan's army, which typically includes ‘asuras', shared the committee president.

Also Read | Delhi HC refuses to restrain CJP protest at Connaught Place on 16 Oct

CJP march in Delhi on October 16 The decision comes ahead of the upcoming Cockroach Janta Party-led march in Delhi.

On Wednesday, CJP announced a "Lehra do Tiranga" march at The Central Park in Connaught Place, which is located at the centre of the inner circle of Connaught Place. The march is set to take place at 5 pm on Friday.

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At a press conference, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke on Thursday urged citizens to join its march with the national flag.

"I request all political parties and civil society groups to rise above ideology and come together. If the right to vote is not saved, democracy will not be saved," Dipke said.

NDMC issues notice In a notice, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said that the park will remain shut to the public on October 16 and 17 due to administrative reasons.

The notice read, as quoted by PTI, "It is hereby informed that the Central Park, Connaught Place, shall remain closed to the general public on 16th October 2026 & 17th October 2026, due to administrative reasons."

Why did CJP announce ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march The call for the ‘Lehra do Tiranga’ march came after the arrest of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. Both Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody on Wednesday after entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag. They also raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

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Earlier this week, Jantar Mantar was denotified as a designated protest site. The decision prompted the CJP leaders to return to the venue with the national flag.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.