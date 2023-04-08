Delhi ramps up COVID testing for THESE symptoms amid XBB.1.16 rise2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:40 PM IST
As testing is ramped up, more kits and equipment will be used, and the health department is making preparations for it.
Health department authorities in Delhi have instructed hospitals, polyclinics, and dispensaries in the city to increase COVID-19 testing as the number of cases has been increasing over the past few days. In the period from March 30 to April 7, more than 3,800 coronavirus cases were recorded in Delhi. On Friday, Delhi logged 733 COVID-19 cases, the highest in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×