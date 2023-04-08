Health department authorities in Delhi have instructed hospitals, polyclinics, and dispensaries in the city to increase COVID-19 testing as the number of cases has been increasing over the past few days. In the period from March 30 to April 7, more than 3,800 coronavirus cases were recorded in Delhi. On Friday, Delhi logged 733 COVID-19 cases, the highest in over seven months, with a positivity rate of 19.93%.

The department has instructed these facilities to test anyone who exhibits influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, such as fever, cough, and body ache.

“Authorities at these facilities have been told that anyone who visits such facilities and exhibits ILI (influenza-like illness) symptoms, such as fever, cough, body ache is to be tested as cases have risen and the daily count is growing steadily," a source said.

As testing is ramped up, more kits and equipment will be used, and the health department is making preparations for it.

The Delhi government is keeping an eye on the rise in COVID-19 cases and is "prepared to face any eventuality," according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Medical experts say the new XBB.1.16 variant of the virus could be driving the surge, but there is no need to panic. They advise people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior and get booster shots of the vaccines.

Reports suggest that COVID vaccine doses at city government facilities are currently not in stock.

“Request had been sent to the Centre for allotment of more Covid vaccine doses. The old stock has an expiry period, so all doses were used before that date. Besides, people are not showing keenness to get the booster dose for multiple reasons, so there aren't many takers anyway," another source told PTI

Currently, nearly 120 of the 7,989 beds in dedicated COVID hospitals in the city are occupied, while 1,491 patients are in home isolation. The number of active cases currently stands at 2,331, a rise of over 150% since March 30 when the corresponding figure was 932. The Delhi government is taking all required steps to tackle the situation and has urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behavior and take precautions.

(With inputs from agencies)