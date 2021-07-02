Delhi ranks 7th among 10 hottest cities in India. See full list

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Northwest India has been swept by hot winds and high temperatures as monsoon eludes the region due to absence of a favourable weather system. Temperatures soared to as high a 43-45 degrees Celsius without any hope for relief for at least one more week. India Meteorological Department has said that it does not see any chances of monsoon advancing in the region before July 7.

As maximum temperatures soar, these are the top 10 hottest cities in India on July 1, as per Skymet.

Ganganagar (Rajasthan): 45.8

Churu (Rajasthan): 45.4

Pilani (Rajasthan): 44.7

Bikaner (Rajasthan): 44.4

Hissar (Haryana): 43.5

New Delhi: 43.5

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 43.4

Rohtak (Haryana): 43.4

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): 43.2

Rajasthan has the most cities in the list, followed by Haryana. National capital Delhi is on the seventh spot with maximum temperatures at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

IMD has said that the northern plains will not see any relief from sultry heat till July 3. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, it added.

"Due to likely dry westerly/southwesterly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh (are likely) during next two days," the IMD said.

