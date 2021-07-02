Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi ranks 7th among 10 hottest cities in India. See full list

Delhi ranks 7th among 10 hottest cities in India. See full list

Security personnel take cover under a piece of cloth and an umbrella as they walk in the scorching heat in New Delhi. (File photo)
1 min read . 12:05 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

  • IMD has said that the northern plain will not see any relief from sultry heat till July 3.
  • Heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next two days

Northwest India has been swept by hot winds and high temperatures as monsoon eludes the region due to absence of a favourable weather system. Temperatures soared to as high a 43-45 degrees Celsius without any hope for relief for at least one more week. India Meteorological Department has said that it does not see any chances of monsoon advancing in the region before July 7.

Scant rainfall and dry westerly and southwesterly winds from Pakistan have led to heatwave conditions in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh over the past couple of days.

As maximum temperatures soar, these are the top 10 hottest cities in India on July 1, as per Skymet.

Ganganagar (Rajasthan): 45.8

Churu (Rajasthan): 45.4

Pilani (Rajasthan): 44.7

Bikaner (Rajasthan): 44.4

Narnaul (Haryana/NCR): 44.0

Hissar (Haryana): 43.5

New Delhi: 43.5

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): 43.4

Rohtak (Haryana): 43.4

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): 43.2

Rajasthan has the most cities in the list, followed by Haryana. National capital Delhi is on the seventh spot with maximum temperatures at 43.5 degrees Celsius.

IMD has said that the northern plains will not see any relief from sultry heat till July 3. Heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the next two days, it added.

"Due to likely dry westerly/southwesterly winds from Pakistan to northwest India at lower levels, heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh (are likely) during next two days," the IMD said.

