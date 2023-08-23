Delhi rape case: Accused govt official repeatedly drugged minor, say reports1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:01 PM IST
Delhi official accused of drugging and raping 14-year-old girl; wife allegedly helped and son bought abortion pills.
A now-suspended Delhi government official has been accused of repeatedly drugging and raping a 14-year-old girl at his home. The first such assault is believed to have taken place mere days after the victim - traumatised by her father's death - came to live with Premoday Khakha and his wife. Reports indicate that the girl was drugged before each act of abuse and even woke up to find injuries on her body.