comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 22 2023 15:51:05
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.55 1.33%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.55 0.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 619.85 -0.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 568.3 -0.55%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 247.8 0.22%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi rape case: CCTV shows accused official tried to escape with wife before arrest
Back

Delhi rape case: CCTV shows accused official tried to escape with wife before arrest

 1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:43 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Delhi official accused of raping minor attempted to flee with wife before arrest, caught on CCTV.

New Delhi, Aug 21 (ANI): Suspended rape-accused Delhi government official and his wife have been detained by Police, in New Delhi on Monday. The official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
New Delhi, Aug 21 (ANI): Suspended rape-accused Delhi government official and his wife have been detained by Police, in New Delhi on Monday. The official has been booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

A Delhi government official accused of repeatedly raping a minor was seen attempting to flee with his wife in a bid to evade arrest. CCTV footage accessed by the media shows Premoday Khakha being driven out of a residential compound on Monday morning - mere hours before his arrest. The bureaucrat stands accused of repeatedly raping his deceased friend's 14-year-old daughter, resulting in her pregnancy.

Footage accessed by the Delhi Police show Khakha and his wife leaving the area at 9:35 am via car. The CCTV visuals tracked the car through by-lanes near their home shortly before they were nabbed. According to reports, the now suspended officer was in touch with a lawyer and prepping to file for bail.

The minor victim had been living with the duo in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021 following the death of her father. During this time, she was sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped by Khakha - a family friend whom she calls ‘mama’. Delhi Police cited the minor to add that she also became pregnant during this time and was forced to abort by the wife of the accused.

ALSO READ: Delhi Rape Case: Protesting Swati Maliwal spends night at hospital

The couple was arrested on Monday after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital. A Delhi court sent the suspended Delhi government officer and his wife to one-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

Premoday Khakha was suspended from his post as deputy director in the Women and Child Development Department ahead of his arrest following a missive from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He had been deployed as an officer on special duty under former WCD minister Kailash Gahlot. The accused was relieved from his duties as OSD after Atishi took over the department in March this year. Khakha has also been associated with Juvenile Justice Board.

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 06:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App