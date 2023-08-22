Delhi rape case: CCTV shows accused official tried to escape with wife before arrest1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 06:43 PM IST
A Delhi government official accused of repeatedly raping a minor was seen attempting to flee with his wife in a bid to evade arrest. CCTV footage accessed by the media shows Premoday Khakha being driven out of a residential compound on Monday morning - mere hours before his arrest. The bureaucrat stands accused of repeatedly raping his deceased friend's 14-year-old daughter, resulting in her pregnancy.