A Delhi government official accused of repeatedly raping a minor was seen attempting to flee with his wife in a bid to evade arrest. CCTV footage accessed by the media shows Premoday Khakha being driven out of a residential compound on Monday morning - mere hours before his arrest. The bureaucrat stands accused of repeatedly raping his deceased friend's 14-year-old daughter, resulting in her pregnancy.

Footage accessed by the Delhi Police show Khakha and his wife leaving the area at 9:35 am via car. The CCTV visuals tracked the car through by-lanes near their home shortly before they were nabbed. According to reports, the now suspended officer was in touch with a lawyer and prepping to file for bail.

The minor victim had been living with the duo in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021 following the death of her father. During this time, she was sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped by Khakha - a family friend whom she calls ‘mama’. Delhi Police cited the minor to add that she also became pregnant during this time and was forced to abort by the wife of the accused.

The couple was arrested on Monday after the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate at a hospital. A Delhi court sent the suspended Delhi government officer and his wife to one-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

Premoday Khakha was suspended from his post as deputy director in the Women and Child Development Department ahead of his arrest following a missive from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He had been deployed as an officer on special duty under former WCD minister Kailash Gahlot. The accused was relieved from his duties as OSD after Atishi took over the department in March this year. Khakha has also been associated with Juvenile Justice Board.

