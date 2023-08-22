Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Monday sat on a dharna at a hospital after she was stopped from meeting the minor girl who was allegedly raped by a Delhi government official. She spent the whole night at the hospital on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal accused Delhi Police of indulging in ‘hooliganism’ and asked what do they want to hide from her in this sexual assault case. “Delhi Police is indulging in hooliganism. They are neither allowing me to meet the girl nor her mother. I can't understand what do the Delhi Police want to hide from me," the DCW chief said. She added, “I am being told that the NCPCR chairperson was allowed to meet the girl's mother. When the NCPCR chairperson can meet the mother, why is the DCW chief not being allowed for the same?..."

In an official statement, the women's panel on Monday said. “The director of the hospital came to meet the DCW chief and informed her that DCP (deputy commissioner of police) and ACP (assistant commissioner of police) of the Delhi Police are inside the hospital and had asked them to not allow her to meet the victim."

The Delhi Women Commission also sent a notice to the Delhi Police and the city government's women and child development and services departments, seeking action in the matter, PTI reported.

Premoday Khakha, the deputy director of the WCD Department, has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act.

The girl's statement is yet to be recorded before the magistrate, the police officer said, adding that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter.

