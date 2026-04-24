Delhi rape murder: IRS officer's daughter brutally attacked by ex-house help; autopsy reveals injuries to limbs, torso

An AIIMS autopsy report revealed that the 22-year-old woman, the daughter of a high-ranking Indian Revenue Service Officer who was brutally assaulted and killed in her apartment in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills locality, suffered extensive injuries to her limbs, face, and torso, including a broken nose and severe neck trauma with a fractured thyroid cartilage.

The medical examination confirmed that death was caused by strangulation, supported by various wounds such as a nasal fracture that pointed toward a physical struggle.

The victim was reportedly an engineering graduate and UPSC candidate.

According to Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS-Delhi Forensic Department Head, the victim was transported to Fortis Escorts Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, as reported by PTI.

Autopsy reveals brutal attack The findings detailed multiple bruises and abrasions on her arms, suggesting she attempted to resist her assailant.

“The report revealed abrasions and bruises on the victim's arms, indicating she tried to fight the attacker,” Gupta said.

Dr Gupta said that during the neck dissection, intramuscular haemorrhaging was detected in the sternothyroid, sternocleidomastoid, and sternohyoid muscles.

A fracture was identified in both horns of the thyroid cartilage, though the hyoid bone was not broken. Internal organs showed congestion typical of asphyxiation through manual or ligature strangulation. Forensic teams have preserved viscera samples, nail scrapings, blood gauze, and swabs from private areas for further analysis.

"The findings show death due to strangulation following assault. The preserved swabs and nail scrapings have been sent for further analysis to ascertain whether rape took place," Dr Gupta added.

The victim, an IIT alumna, was allegedly raped and murdered by a 23-year-old former domestic worker identified as Rahul Meena, who allegedly sought revenge for being dismissed two months earlier.

Detectives stated Meena exploited his knowledge of the residence to gain entry. He accessed the home while the victim's parents—an IRS officer and a dentist—were at the gym.

The family typically left a spare key outside so domestic staff could enter without waking their daughter.

Capitalising on this, Meena entered the fourth-floor flat at 6:39 AM.

Surveillance cameras recorded him in the area at 6:30 AM and departing at 7:15 AM, indicating he was inside for about 40 minutes.

Strangled with cable, raped while unconscious The victim was studying when Meena confronted her and demanded money.

When she refused and tried to contact her father, Meena "squeezed her neck, strangled her with a charger cable, and struck her head with a water bottle and a lamp," police reported.

After she lost consciousness, Meena allegedly raped her while she was incapacitated. He then pulled her body down the stairs in an effort to reach a biometric-secured locker within the residence.

"He fled after changing clothes and slippers, and reached Palam Railway Station to catch a train to Rewari in Haryana. When he failed to catch the train, he booked a hotel in Dwarka, from where he was arrested. More than ₹1 lakh in cash and stolen jewellery were recovered from his possession," a police officer told PTI.