Delhi: Rapido driver performs ‘inappropriate’ act while driving 22-year-old girl; Bangalore student rushes to police

A 48-year-old Rapido driver has been arrested in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar. Police took action after a young student had complained of inappropriate behaviour during a ride.

According to police, the incident took place on September 8 morning. The 22-year-old, who had recently moved from Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) to pursue her postgraduate studies in Delhi, booked a Rapido cab to reach her college, PTI reported.

The driver, identified as Lom Shankar, asked the student to sit in the front seat. However, she preferred the back seat. Soon, he allegedly behaved in a disturbing manner that made the student feel extremely uncomfortable.

Despite her protests, he did not stop immediately. After a while, he finally halted the cab. The student quickly got out and rushed towards Kranti Chowk. She found on-duty police officers.

However, the driver had fled by the time officers approached the vehicle. The driver was later traced through Rapido’s records and arrested.

Police have booked him under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to harassment and outraging a woman’s modesty.

According to police, the young woman is safe, and counselling support has been arranged. Rapido has been cooperating with investigators.

"Immediately upon receiving the complaint, our safety and support teams activated emergency protocols, coordinated with law enforcement, and personally escorted the accused driver to the police station to ensure swift action,” PTI quoted a Rapido spokesperson as stating.

“At every stage, we kept the customer proactively informed to maintain complete transparency and reassurance," the spokesperson added.

Another Rapido driver In May, a Rapido driver in Gurugram was caught harassing a woman passenger by sending her disturbing messages and asking for her flat number. Shocked, the woman told her husband, Abhimanyu, who confronted the driver, Manjar Alam.

The husband filmed the incident and shared it online. The video went viral, exposing Alam’s behaviour. Investigations revealed he was using another person’s Rapido ID, raising questions about the company’s driver checks.