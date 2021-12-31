Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed for the general public from 1 January, according to a new order.

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, a statement issued on Friday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"As a precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice," it said.

This comes as the Delhi government on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the city amid a spike in coronavirus cases following the emergence of the virus' Omicron variant.

The 'yellow alert' entails restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, opening of shops selling non-essential items on an odd-even basis and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and buses, among other things.

With this, all the government, government-aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will remain closed till further orders.

However, online teaching-learning activities, CBSE registration and examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects, and assignments etc for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted as per schedule.

Addressing the media persons today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "As the Covid-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan."

"In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the CM added.

India saw the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking the country's tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

It also recorded 16,764 fresh Covid-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease.

