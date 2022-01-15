NEW DELHI : Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday confirmed that the number of cases of the novel coronavirus has likely plateaued and that the city-state's government would consider easing the strict curbs that were imposed to arrest the rapid spread of the virus, if the daily case load went down to 15000.

“Let's wait. The cases have started declining. They came down to 24,000 yesterday and will come down to 20000 today. Let them come down to 15,000 or below and then we will see," the health minister said when reporters enquired about the strict Covid curbs imposed in the national capital.

The AAP government's health minister has been predicting the daily Covid-19 caseload and he said that the national capital is likely to register 20,000 cases on Saturday, which is 4000 less than that registered on Friday.

Delhi on Friday registered 24,383 fresh Covid-19 cases. The city-state's death toll because of Covid-19 also remains the highest in the country.

The Health minister also predicted that the positivity rate would be around 30% on Saturday for Delhi.

Earlier chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also highlighted the fact that even though the national capital has been registering a spike in Covid-19 cases, the number of hospitalisations and deaths were significantly low.

"There is no need to panic. Cases are rising fast and there is no two ways about it. The Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," Kejriwal had told reporters.

The Delhi Health Minister has been been highlighting the fact that the hospitalisation rate has become stagnant in the past week, thereby indicating that the current wave has plateaued.

“This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85 per cent of hospital beds are vacant," the Delhi health minister said.

Jain's statement comes on a day when the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences' Department of Clinical Virology (ILBS) in Delhi has found out evidence of early community transmission of Omicron (B1.1.529) variant of Covid-19.

