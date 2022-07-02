Delhi reacts to US’ concern for religious freedom in India2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2022, 06:37 PM IST
India’s official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have seen biased and inaccurate comments on India.”
India has reacted to reports by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on religious freedom in the country. Indian-American diplomat Rashad Hussain earlier said that the United States was concerned about religious communities in India. In order to address the issues, he said that Washington was "directly dealing" with Indian officials.