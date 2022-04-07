Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Delhi: Real estate developers need to pay higher labour cess

Delhi: Real estate developers need to pay higher labour cess

Using the fund, the Delhi government had provided 5,000 per construction worker as subsistence grant during the COVID-19 pandemic.
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Livemint

The labour department has revised the formula for the cess calculation that was earlier done as per construction cost in 2006

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Real estate developers and construction agencies in Delhi will now have to pay higher amount of labour cess as the city government has decided to revise the formula for its calculation.

The labour department has revised the formula for the cess calculation that was earlier done as per construction cost in 2006. Now, the labour cess will be hiked as it is being calculated as per the latest construction cost fixed by the Central Public Works Department in 2021.

The labour cess is collected by the government as one percent of cost of construction projects worth 10 lakh and above. The cess fund is spent on various welfare schemes for construction and other workers registered with the labour department.

Using the fund, the Delhi government had provided 5,000 per construction worker as subsistence grant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labour department through the Delhi Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board runs various schemes for the registered workers. The schemes include financial grant to kin of a registered worker in case of death, disability pension, funeral expense, maternity benefit, financial assistance for education and marriage of children, among others. 

