Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi received 499 MT oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC: Raghav Chadha

Delhi received 499 MT oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC: Raghav Chadha

Premium
Delhi received 499 MT oxygen on May 8 against 700 MT ordered by SC
1 min read . 04:01 PM IST PTI

  • Over the last week, the city got an average of 533 MT oxygen daily, which is 76 percent of the quantity directed by the SC
  • On Saturday, only four healthcare facilities in the national capital, with 1,271 oxygen beds, sent out oxygen shortage SOS calls, the city government said

Delhi received just 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8 against the average supply of 700 MT ordered by the Supreme Court, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

Delhi received just 499 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 8 against the average supply of 700 MT ordered by the Supreme Court, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

Over the last week, the city got an average of 533 MT oxygen daily, which is 76 percent of the quantity directed by the SC.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Over the last week, the city got an average of 533 MT oxygen daily, which is 76 percent of the quantity directed by the SC.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Saturday, only four healthcare facilities in the national capital, with 1,271 oxygen beds, sent out oxygen shortage SOS calls, the city government said.

The Delhi government supplied 15.50 MT of oxygen to these hospitals, according to official data.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!