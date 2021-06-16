The vaccines' stock has come a day after half of the Covid vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group were closed on Tuesday due to the shortage of vaccines.
According to Atishi, the present stock of Covaxin will last for 6 days, and Covishield for 11 days.
She further said that adequate vaccine stock is available even for the above 45 years age category in the capital. "Seven days of Covaxin and 42 days of Covishield vaccine doses are available for people above 45 years age category," Atishi said.
"The erratic supply of vaccines for the 18-44 age group has been the sole reason behind the slow rate of vaccination in Delhi. But the good news is that we have got a fresh stock of Covid vaccines from the Centre and the youngsters can now again book their slot for vaccination on the CoWIN app," said Atishi.
On Tuesday, 53,247 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city, of whom 28,584 got the first dose and 24,663 the second dose.
So far 62,04,209 people have been vaccinated, out of which 14.88 lakh people have received both doses, according to Delhi's health bulletin.