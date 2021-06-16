Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi receives fresh stock of Covaxin, Covishield doses for 18-44 age group: AAP

Delhi receives fresh stock of Covaxin, Covishield doses for 18-44 age group: AAP

Seven days of Covaxin and 42 days of Covishield vaccine doses are available for people above 45 years.
2 min read . 09:10 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • The present stock of Covaxin will last for 6 days, and Covishield for 11 days
  • On Tuesday, 53,247 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Delhi

National capital Delhi received a fresh stock of Covid-19 vaccine from the central government, AAP MLA Atishi said on Wednesday.

The MLA from Kalkaji said that the city has received 62,160 Covaxin doses and 1,73,340 Covishield doses on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses available for the age group to 2,55,000.

The vaccines' stock has come a day after half of the Covid vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group were closed on Tuesday due to the shortage of vaccines.

According to Atishi, the present stock of Covaxin will last for 6 days, and Covishield for 11 days.

She further said that adequate vaccine stock is available even for the above 45 years age category in the capital. "Seven days of Covaxin and 42 days of Covishield vaccine doses are available for people above 45 years age category," Atishi said.

"The erratic supply of vaccines for the 18-44 age group has been the sole reason behind the slow rate of vaccination in Delhi. But the good news is that we have got a fresh stock of Covid vaccines from the Centre and the youngsters can now again book their slot for vaccination on the CoWIN app," said Atishi.

On Tuesday, 53,247 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the city, of whom 28,584 got the first dose and 24,663 the second dose.

So far 62,04,209 people have been vaccinated, out of which 14.88 lakh people have received both doses, according to Delhi's health bulletin.

Meanwhile, Apollo Hospitals and Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Delhi will start administering Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to people by the end of this week.

After Covishield and Covaxin, Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by the government for use in India.

The Centre has fixed the price of Sputnik vaccine at 1,145 per dose.

