It recorded 170.5 mm rainfall in 2017; 292.5 mm in 2016 and 235.2 mm in 2015.
In 2013, Delhi had received 340.5 mm rainfall. The all-time record is 632.2 mm precipitation in July, 2003, according to IMD data.
According to Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology), Skymet Weather, the number of rainy days has reduced over the last few years, and extreme weather events have increased.
"Cities are recording more rainfall in a shorter period of time. Earlier, 100 mm rainfall would occur over three to four days. Now, we have been receiving this much precipitation in just five-six hours," he said.
Such spells of rain do not help recharge groundwater and lead to flooding in low-lying areas, Palawat said.
“The water percolates in the ground if it rains slowly over four to five days. In case of heavy falls, the rainwater runs off quickly," he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
