Delhi receives highest single-day rainfall in March in three years2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 01:13 PM IST
Delhi received 12.2 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on 25 March
Delhi, which was reeling from heatwaves in February, has recorded the highest single-day rain in March in three years. According to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received 12.2 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. With this, the city's air quality has also improved and the temperature has become pleasant this month.
