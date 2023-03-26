Delhi, which was reeling from heatwaves in February, has recorded the highest single-day rain in March in three years. According to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received 12.2 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. With this, the city's air quality has also improved and the temperature has become pleasant this month.

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average on Sunday. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 30.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees. At present (Sunday 1 pm), the AQI of Delhi stood at 140. The IMD scientists have predicted more rainfall in the coming days in the city.

Separately, India's financial capital Mumbai received 16.6 mm of rainfall on 21 March--the highest in a day in March since 2006.

City's Santacruz observatory recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall on March 10, 2006.

In 1918, the Colaba observatory recorded the highest single-day rainfall ever in March in the city, measuring 34.3 mm. It is very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March. The IMD attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.

Not just Mumbai and Delhi are witnessing unusual rain patterns in March this year, other major cities are experiencing similar weather changes.

In fact, IMD in its latest forecast has mentioned that normal temperature would be lowered across India until 5 April. The weather forecasting agency has also given rain, thunderstorm, and hailstorm warning for different cities.

The change in weather in March can be attributed to western disturbances as cyclonic circulation develops over Iran and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

Besides, a cyclonic circulation is also lying over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.