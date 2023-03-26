Delhi receives highest single-day rainfall in March in three years

Delhi, which was reeling from heatwaves in February, has recorded the highest single-day rain in March in three years. According to data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received 12.2 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Saturday. With this, the city's air quality has also improved and the temperature has become pleasant this month.

