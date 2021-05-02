Delhi receives its second Oxygen Express with 120 MT liquid medical oxygen

New Delhi: Delhi received its second Oxygen Express carrying 120 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Sunday, while third Oxygen express has already begun its journey from Angul to Delhi carrying 30.86 MT LMO, Indian Railways said.

Telangana also received its first oxygen from Angul carrying 63.6 MT LMO and more Oxygen Expresses to Haryana and Delhi carrying 61.46 MT LMO are on their way.

As various states faces shortage of oxygen amid the second wave of COVID-19, Railways on Sunday delivered 1,094 metric tonnes (MT) of LMO in 74 tankers to various states across the country.

19 Oxygen Expresses have already completed their journey and two more loaded Oxygen Express are on the run carrying 61.46 MT (approx) of LMO in 4 tankers.

So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 1094 metric tonnes liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (430.51 MT), Madhya Pradesh (156.96 MT), Delhi (190 MT), Haryana (79 MT) & Telangana (63.6 MT), the release added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

