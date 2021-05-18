Delhi on Tuesday received over 60,000 Covaxin doses for key workers and those aged above 45, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said. The Kalkaji MLA said the national capital has two days of stock of the Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine.

"Centre has sent over 60,000 Covaxin doses for 45-plus age group, now we have two days' stock of this vaccine," the AAP MLA said on Tuesday.

Whereas Serum Institute's Covishield doses for the 45-plus group can last up to four days, she added.

Atishi requested Centre to provide a stock of vaccine doses for the 45-plus category urgently, adding that the Delhi government might have to stop vaccination for them from the next week.

"After Tuesday evening, the city will have only three days of Covishield stock left for the 18-44 age group. We appeal to the central government to make more vaccines available for this category immediately," Atishi said.

According to Delhi's daily health bulletin, 11,33,10 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, of which 93,718 received the first dose of shots and 19,592 received the second dose of shots.

Yesterday, Atishi had said that Delhi would have to temporarily shut the vaccination drive for 45-plus, healthcare and frontline workers due to the shortages of Covaxin doses.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.