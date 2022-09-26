Even as the Covid-19 cases continue to be reported from different parts of the Union Territory, Delhi is bracing for a new health emergency as the Dengue cases in the city are rising rapidly. In the last few days, almost 130 people have been diagnosed with Dengue with the total tally reaching 500 this year. As for the waterlogging and potholes, Dengue also seems to be a result of heavy rains over the past few days.

In the month of September, 281 cases of Dengue have been reported so far, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). In August, the tally of the cases was 75.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases recorded between 1 January and 21 September since 2017, when the figure was 1,807. So far this year, no deaths have been reported as a result of the disease.

A total of 106 cases of malaria and 20 cases of chikungunya have also been reported this year in Delhi till September 21, the report said.

The MCD in a statement later said it has conducted a drive to check the spread of dengue. A total of 1,027 construction sites were checked as part of it of which mosquito breeding was found at 257 sites. Prominent construction sites where breeding was found include sites of ITPO, Pragati Madan; Sports Authority of India, Dwarka; SAARC University, Maidangarhi; DMRC, Dakhinpuri, DDA housing complex, Sector 19 Dwarka; and Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate.

The MCD's Public Health Department issued 135 legal notices and 97 challans to the owners or contractors of the sites. In addition, the prosecution was launched against authorities linked to 69 sites. The owners and contractors of the sites were prosecuted under the DMC (Malaria & VBD)/Bye-laws 1975, according to the statement.

The Public Health Department had asked residents of Delhi for their active participation in the control of vector-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal affirmed on Saturday that a plan has been devised to combat the vector-borne disease. He also informed that several key steps will be taken in a few days and school students of Delhi will also be involved in the prevention of vector-borne diseases.

Kejriwal also held a meeting with officials from the health department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are typically reported between July and November, with some cases occurring as late as mid-December. Dengue cases were reported earlier this year than usual, according to city officials, due to favorable weather conditions for mosquito breeding. Last year, the city recorded 9,613 dengue cases, the most since 2015, and 23 deaths, the most since 2016.

The city experienced a massive dengue outbreak in 2015, with the number of cases exceeding 10,600 in October. It was the worst dengue outbreak in Delhi since 1996.

According to WHO, Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The primary vectors that transmit the disease are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus. These mosquitos also transmit the chikungunya, yellow fever, and Zika viruses.